ROME, July 23 Italy's Chamber of Deputies
approved on Thursday measures to help banks in the euro zone's
third-biggest economy offload bad debt in an effort to free up
bank capital and revive lending.
The decree moves now to the Senate for a final vote before
the summer break.
In an attempt to spur bad loans sales, the package contains
steps to reduce how long it takes for creditors to seize assets
guaranteeing a defaulted loan.
It also allows banks to deduct loan loss provisions from
their taxable income in one year instead of five years starting
from 2016.
