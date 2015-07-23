ROME, July 23 Italy's Chamber of Deputies approved on Thursday measures to help banks in the euro zone's third-biggest economy offload bad debt in an effort to free up bank capital and revive lending.

The decree moves now to the Senate for a final vote before the summer break.

In an attempt to spur bad loans sales, the package contains steps to reduce how long it takes for creditors to seize assets guaranteeing a defaulted loan.

It also allows banks to deduct loan loss provisions from their taxable income in one year instead of five years starting from 2016.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Francesca Landini)