ROME Jan 17 The three small parties backing the
coalition government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Friday
threatened to bring down the administration unless they are part
of an agreement on electoral reform.
The New Centre Right, headed by deputy prime minister
Angelino Alfano, the Civic Choice party of former Prime Minister
Mario Monti and a new centrist formation demanded an urgent
meeting of coalition partners to discuss the reform.
The three parties called for the meeting after reports that
the new leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, Matteo
Renzi, would try to negotiate a bilateral deal with Forza
Italia, the party led by former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi.