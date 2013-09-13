* Senate committee to vote on Berlusconi next week
* Committee will make recommendation for full house vote
* Centre-right has threatened to bring down Letta government
* Poll shows Letta's popularity rating increasing
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Sept 13 Nearly three-quarters of Italians
think ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi should be barred from
the Senate after a conviction for tax fraud, and a majority want
to avert a government crisis over the issue, according to a poll
published on Friday.
The issue threatens the survival of the fragile ruling
coalition because Berlusconi's supporters have threatened to
pull out of Prime Minister Enrico Letta's left-right government
if Berlusconi loses his seat.
The full upper house is expected to vote next month on
whether to expel Berlusconi, a billionaire media tycoon who has
served as prime minister four times.
A cross-party Senate committee is expected to continue
sitting next week before voting on whether to start expulsion
proceedings, which would end with a full vote on the floor of
the Senate.
According to a poll by the SWG institute for the state
television station RAI, 73 percent of Italians asked said they
believed the Senate should vote to expel Berlusconi.
Sixty percent of those asked in the poll said the
centre-right should continue to support Letta's government for
the good of the country even if Berlusconi is booted out.
The poll indicated that centre-right voters were split
almost down the middle about what to do if Berlusconi is ousted.
Fifty-two percent of centre-right voters said the bloc
should withdraw its support for Letta, potentially forcing him
to resign. But 45 percent said they should continue to support
him and 3 percent were undecided.
Letta has repeatedly said that a government crisis in the
current tough economic circumstances would be irresponsible.
Italy is struggling to control its 2 trillion euro public
debt, and the drawn-out impasse over Berlusconi's fate has hurt
efforts to reform the euro zone's third-largest economy.
Letta's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has the largest
presence on the 23-member committee that will make the
recommendation on Berlusconi's fate to the full Senate.
A collapse of the four-and-a-half-month-old government could
trigger early elections unless the PD can form a government
with other political forces, such as dissidents from the
anti-establishment Five Star Movement.
Berlusconi's supporters have sought to halt the hearings
pending an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, but
have been rebuffed by the centre-left, which says the appeal is
no more than a delaying tactic.
A separate SWG poll on Friday indicated that approval of
Letta's government had risen to 29 percent from 25 percent a
week ago and that his personal approval rose to 41 percent from
40 last week.
Italy's top court definitively convicted Berlusconi, 76,
last month of tax fraud conspiracy at his Mediaset television
empire. It sentenced him to a four-year jail term, commuted to
one year under house arrest or in community service.
Berlusconi and his supporters say he is innocent and that
magistrates whom they accuse of being politically motivated are
trying to end his 20-year domination of Italy's political scene.
He says the centre-left will not be impartial in the Senate
committee vote but rather use it to get back at their
traditional political enemy.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)