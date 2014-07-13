* Spending commissioner's unpublished report on cuts little
heeded
* Rome has recently cut its target for spending cuts
* Vested interests standing in the way of effective cost
cuts
* Public spending at 51 percent of GDP, 8th highest in EU
By Gavin Jones and Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, July 13 Carlo Cottarelli left a high-level
job at the International Monetary Fund last year to help the
Italian government cut high public spending. Nine months on, the
craggy 59-year-old economist and newly minted "spending
commissioner" has made little headway.
Most of the cuts he suggested in a 72-page review of Italy's
public administration - an unpublished tome seen by Reuters that
picks apart services ranging from disability benefits to
policing - appear to have been ignored by Matteo Renzi's
government.
Rome recently reduced an original target of spending cuts to
be achieved by 2015 to 14 billion euros from 17 billion,
lowering this year's goal to 3 billion from 4.5 billion.
The hurdles facing Cottarelli's mission - politically
influential lobbies and an inefficient bureaucracy - are the
same as those that have dragged Italy's economy to a virtual
standstill for the past 20 years.
Italy's public spending amounts to 51 percent of national
output - the eighth highest proportion in the 28-nation European
Union. The level is not in itself the cause of Italy's thwarted
growth; countries like France and Sweden have managed stronger
growth while spending more than Italy. Inefficiency and
wastefulness is the problem Cottarelli was brought in to fix.
A key example is pensions. Italy has recently tightened
pension rules, partly by raising the retirement age, but it
still spends 15 percent of gross domestic product on retirees.
That's the highest in Europe, comparing with 11 percent in
Germany and 7 percent in Britain.
Part of the expenditure goes to millions of people who
retired in their 40s and 50s, thanks to generous programmes -
dubbed "baby pensions" - that lasted until the 1990s. Yet no
government has been willing to touch pensioners. That's largely
because in what is the European Union's second-oldest population
after Germany, there are a lot of them, and they are more likely
to vote. They also make up nearly half of all union members.
"I worked for 33 years and didn't take anything I wasn't
entitled to," says Pietro D'Ascanio, a 78-year-old former
chemical firm electrician from Ferrara in northern Italy who
retired at 56 on a life-time pension worth more than 80 percent
of his final salary.
One of Cottarelli's proposals is to cut high pensions - but
Renzi said in March he was "not very convinced" by the idea. He
also said he was "not enthused" by Cottarelli's document.
Italy's new 39-year-old leader is trying to make some
progress in curbing profligacy. For example he has set a ceiling
on the salaries of public sector managers and is curbing the
budget of state broadcaster RAI. However, the savings are tiny
as a proportion of the state budget, and critics say they have
more of a symbolic value than an economic one.
Renzi's spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
Renato Brunetta, a centre-right politician who served as
Italy's public administration minister in the 2008-2011
government of Silvio Berlusconi, says he tried for years to cut
public sector waste. But he says he was blocked by resistance
from trade unions that his government was unwilling to override.
"Italy has 820 billion euros of public spending, which is
the well that politicians and institutions draw their support
from. If you erode that, then you are changing the power
structure of the country," he said in an interview.
TARGETED SAVINGS
Cottarelli, who was brought back to Italy in October by
Renzi's predecessor Enrico Letta, had spent the previous five
years as head of the IMF's fiscal affairs department, where he
was responsible for monitoring states' finances and making
recommendations on how to improve them.
Letta tasked Cottarelli with finding targeted savings, such
as identifying which hospitals in Italy had too many beds or
which towns had superfluous street lighting, rather than opting
for the usual strategy of overall cuts in certain categories or
ministerial budgets, which can eat into productive investments
and important public services along with the waste.
Cottarelli got to work, and in March gave his 72-page
document to Renzi. The report, while referenced in various
public appearances by Cottarelli, was never published.
In it there are dozens of cost-cutting proposals affecting
areas from the national rail service to state subsidies to
companies.
In the section dealing with pensions, the report urges the
government to crack down on the improper provision of disability
pensions, which have been targeted by fraudsters and have often
been doled out as a form of political patronage, especially in
the poor southern regions.
Last month police in the northern city of Bergamo
confiscated the car of a woman who had been arrested for drunken
driving. It later emerged that for six years she had been
receiving a disability pension for blindness, the local finance
police told Reuters.
Disability pensions have risen 50 percent since 1998, with
no demographic explanation, Cottarelli notes in the report. And
there are twice as many people receiving disability pensions in
the southern regions of Calabria, Campania, Puglia and Sicily as
in the northern ones of Veneto, Emilia and Lombardy.
There has been no mention of the issue by the government.
In the document, Cottarelli targets the overlap between
Italy's two main police forces, the Carabinieri, a military
unit, and the Polizia. Italy has 466 police per 100,000
inhabitants, compared with 312 in France and 298 in Germany.
Cottarelli proposed that the finance police drop its riot
unit, because controlling riots is not in their remit. But the
proposal met huge opposition from the Guardia di Finanza and
their sponsors in parliament. The government has not taken it
up.
The result is that the Renzi government's first announced
cut in spending - 500 million euros that had been promised by
this July - was finally effected by an across-the-board cut in
the spending of all ministries.
IMPLEMENTATION HURDLE
There is another hurdle on the path to cutting spending in
Italy; most laws in Italy can only come into effect after
so-called "implementation decrees" that are aimed at sorting out
the nuts and bolts of the legislation and signed by officials in
central and local government ministries.
But these officials often have an interest in stalling the
decrees, which means that many laws passed by parliament never
take effect. Even when there is no obstruction, the process is
long, because some of the decrees also have to be sanctioned by
the country's main administrative and accounting authorities,
the Council of State and the Audit Court.
Government figures show that since Mario Monti became Prime
Minister in 2011, only 43 percent of the implementation decrees
needed to enforce legislation have been passed. More than 800
decrees are awaiting approval, of which 245 have expired,
consigning the relevant measure to the scrap heap.
Implementation troubles have also marred Italy's efforts to
pay back money owed by the state to private suppliers. The
unpaid debts are widely considered a brake on the economy,
because they mean companies are deprived of the cash to invest
money in new equipment or research or to hire workers.
According to the European Union, it takes an average of 170
days to pay for services or goods provided in Italy, compared
with an EU directive mandating a maximum of 60 days.
Luigi Boggio, managing director of B. Braun Milano SpA, the
local unit of the global healthcare supplies company, says he is
owed 70 million euros - a considerable chunk for a company that
made 175 million euros last year. On top of the cost of not
being able to invest is the cost of borrowing from banks to fill
the gap, says Boggio. "That's a lot in terms of loss of
competitiveness," he says.
Of 27 billion euros of repayments authorised by Letta to be
settled by the end of 2013, 3.5 billion are still outstanding.
One problem is that there is no precise estimate of how much
money is actually owed, partly because there are so many levels
of government involved, from town halls to the central state.
Reimbursing the money also raises Italy's debt level, which is
already the euro zone's second highest.
Renzi is pushing for Italy's debt reduction commitments to
the EU to be eased to avoid what he calls the EU's "Kafkaesque
logic" of telling it to settle its debts but not giving it the
fiscal leeway to do so.
(additional reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Antonella Cinelli;
editing by Alessandra Galloni, Philippa Fletcher and Will
Waterman)