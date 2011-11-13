ROME Nov 13 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano called on Sunday for an extraordinary political effort to overcome a financial crisis that has endangered the entire euro zone, saying the country must regain the trust of investors and European institutions.

Napolitano spoke minutes after mandating former European Commission Mario Monti to form a new government, expected to be composed of technocrats, to face a collapse in market confidence that brought the euro zone's third biggest economy to the brink of disaster.

Monti told reporters he would work urgently to form the government he hoped would pull Italy out of the emergency. (Reporting by Barry Moody)