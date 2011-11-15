MILAN Nov 15 The head of the Italian
association of foreign banks warned on Tuesday it would be
disastrous for Italy if former European Commissioner Mario Monti
failed in his attempt to form an emergency government to deal
with the debt crisis.
In a statement on Tuesday the AIBE association said foreign
banks were not planning an exit from the country but could not
envisage boosting their presence unless conditions changed in
order to facilitate investments and make them profitable.
Italy had to make up lost ground by improving its
bureaucracy, judicial and tax systems, it said.
"If Monti's efforts were to come to nothing, then it would
be a disaster for the attitude of the international financial
community towards Italy," AIBE Chairman Guido Rosa said during
the association's 2011 assembly.
"I hope Monti will do what he has to."
