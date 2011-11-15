MILAN Nov 15 The head of the Italian association of foreign banks warned on Tuesday it would be disastrous for Italy if former European Commissioner Mario Monti failed in his attempt to form an emergency government to deal with the debt crisis.

In a statement on Tuesday the AIBE association said foreign banks were not planning an exit from the country but could not envisage boosting their presence unless conditions changed in order to facilitate investments and make them profitable.

Italy had to make up lost ground by improving its bureaucracy, judicial and tax systems, it said.

"If Monti's efforts were to come to nothing, then it would be a disaster for the attitude of the international financial community towards Italy," AIBE Chairman Guido Rosa said during the association's 2011 assembly.

"I hope Monti will do what he has to." (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)