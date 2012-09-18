ROME, Sept 18 The Italian government will meet
Fiat executives on Saturday September 22 to discuss the
carmaker's strategy for Italy, the government said in a note on
Tuesday.
Fiat Chairman John Elkann and CEO Sergio Marchionne will set
out "the strategic outlook of the Fiat group, in particular
regarding Italy" in an afternoon meeting with Prime Minister
Mario Monti, Industry Minister Corrado Passera and Labour
Minister Elsa Fornero, the note said.
The flagship carmaker created a stir last week when it said
its previous investment plan for the group in Italy was no
longer viable.
It has since tried to play down fears of plant closures in
Italy, as the economic recession heightens concerns over job
losses at the country's biggest private employer.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)