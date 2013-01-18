ROME Jan 18 Imports of soft wheat into Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, fell to 3.63 million tonnes in the first 10 months of 2012, from 4.48 million tonnes in the same period of 2011, Italian cereals body Anacer said on Friday.

Maize imports fell to 1.83 million tonnes in Jan-Oct 2012 from 2.15 million tonnes in the first 10 months of 2011.

Imports of durum wheat, used for making pasta, fell to 1.24 million tonnes from 1.91 million tonnes in Jan-Oct 2011.