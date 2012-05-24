* Greece and Italy have similar political problems
* Roots of corrupt patronage go back centuries
* Citizens of both countries punish politicians
By Barry Moody
ROME, May 24 In Greece, conservative leader
Antonio Samaras insisted on calling an election earlier this
month that slashed his own party's share of the vote and set the
country down a path that could see it crashing out of the euro.
In Italy, politicians led by scandal-plagued premier Silvio
Berlusconi were forced to admit they could not handle a crisis
that brought the country close to financial catastrophe last
year and handed over to technocrat Mario Monti to save the day.
These are just some of the bungles by widely despised
politicians in Greece and Italy as people cry out for strong
leadership in their hour of greatest need, raising the question
why these leaders have failed so spectacularly.
Politicians in Athens have spent most of the time since the
May 6 election squabbling furiously instead of finding a way out
of a menacing impasse, forcing the country into a new and highly
unpredictable election next month.
Samaras's New Democracy party and the Socialists of PASOK,
who jointly dominated Greece for nearly 40 years, saw their vote
slashed from 77 percent to 32 percent on May 6 after a
disastrous campaign. Charismatic leftist Alexis Tsipras made
huge gains at their expense by opposing an EU/IMF bailout.
"In terms of strategy and campaigning, it was awful," says
Costas Panagopoulos of ALCO pollsters.
Even now they are showing little inclination to explain that
the repeat poll on June 17 will be a stark choice between
staying in the euro or being kicked out, although such a message
has the potential to bring votes back to the traditional parties
from those who supported Tsipras in the first poll.
In local elections this month, Italians delivered a major
slap in the face to traditional parties, particularly the
centre-right alliance that sustained Berlusconi, and gave
unprecedented success to a protest group led by shaggy-haired
comic Beppe Grillo, who calls politicians "diarrhoea".
Berlusconi's numerous scandals, topped by the lurid
"Rubygate" sex affair, paralysed his ability to fight off the
euro zone debt crisis that had started in Greece and forced the
great showman to finally hand over to Monti last November.
All the big parties in Italy are currently stained by major
corruption scandals and the separatist Northern League - a key
ally of Berlusconi - has been devastated by an investigation of
eye-popping graft inside a party founded to combat corruption.
ANCIENT CIVILISATIONS
Why have Greece and Italy, cradles of two great ancient
civilisations - the first of which invented democracy - been so
badly served by their modern politicians at such a crucial time?
The answers are both modern and historic, in some cases
going back centuries.
What is undoubted is that in both countries, traditional
politicians are finally suffering the wrath of populations which
have hitherto complacently voted for them, as the economic
crisis creates deep suffering among ordinary people.
This has brought the prospect, at least, of real change.
"The problem is they've never had a real job - they've never
had to earn a living so they haven't got a clue about society.
They have no values and all they care about is collecting their
little salary. They're rotten to the bone. That's our
misfortune," said Greek taxi driver Nikos Kremidas, 60.
An opinion poll on Tuesday showed the protest group led by
Grillo, who calls Italy's premier "Rigor Montis", had pushed
Berlusconi's once dominant PDL party into third place for the
first time since it was formed in 2008.
Italian parties are scrambling to find new, more saleable,
identities before elections next year, but, ominously for Monti,
distancing themselves from his unpopular austerity policies.
Likewise, ALCO's Panagopoulos said that whatever the result
of the June 17 election in Greece, the formerly dominant
centrist parties must change or die. "If they remain as they are
now, this will be the end for both parties."
Many Greeks voted on May 6 to punish these parties for
decades of corruption and incompetence as well as the suffering
imposed in exchange for a bailout that is keeping Greece afloat.
In both Italy and Greece corruption fed by the sums needed
to conduct politics in the age of television and the proceeds
generated from selling state assets, combined with rigid party
structures, have helped create self-serving political classes.
CLIENTELISM
So too have a system of clientelism or patronage that has
its roots in the 19th century and beyond and the more recent
"death of ideologies" following the end of the Cold War, robbing
parties of the basic beliefs that drove them for decades.
Clientelism has been traced right back to ancient Rome and
was also widespread in the 19th century, even before Italy was
created. It was strengthened after World War II when illiterate
voters were easily manipulated by politicians.
The exchange of favours for votes was so blatant that rural
voters were sometimes given one shoe or half a torn banknote
before an election, to be redeemed after the correct vote.
In both Italy and Greece, these historical factors have been
perpetuated by more modern developments.
Italy's parliament has for years debated changing an
electoral law whose own inventor called it "junk". It reinforces
the power of party leaders, and encourages fragmentation and
often incompatible coalitions.
Sergio Romano, an influential commentator and former Italian
ambassador to Moscow, said the "Clean Hands" graft scandal in
the early 1990s prevented Italy developing like other countries
after the fall of Communism because it destroyed both the
dominant Christian Democrat party and the Socialists.
"The course of Italian politics after the end of the Cold
War was different from any other democratic country in western
Europe," he told Reuters.
On the right, flamboyant media billionaire Berlusconi burst
into the vacuum and on the left the new Democratic Party was
formed from former Communists and leftwing Christian Democrats.
"This was liking mixing oil and water," Romano said.
He added that Berlusconi's 17 years of dominance until last
year further contributed to political paralysis because he was
constantly concerned with passing laws to escape legal troubles,
making bargains with politicians protecting their own interests.
Rigid party structures in Italy and Greece have also
favoured the rise of machine politicians rather than charismatic
leaders and blocked off more talented newcomers.
"Party hacks have rarely come to the top in the United
States, whereas here with the exception of Berlusconi and a few
others, you have always had party hacks," said Professor James
Walston of the American University of Rome.
"You have so much power in the parties that it allows much
less flexibility for individual leaders."
"YOU MUST BE CORRUPT TO SURVIVE"
Greece's problems have many similarities with Italy, right
down to strong party structures and inbuilt graft. "The problem
is that the people who enter politics in Greece have to become
corrupt in order to survive," said political commentator Nikos
Dimou.
"A person who is honest and forthright and does not play
these kind of games hasn't got much chance to survive in the
Greek political arena."
Dimou said the system of patronage had deep historical roots
like in Italy, dating back to the 500 years that Greece spent
under the dominance of the Ottoman Empire.
The system was perpetuated and deepened after the end of a
military junta in Greece in 1974. "New classes of people came
into politics and these people, let's put it mildly, they were
hungrier," Dimou told Reuters.
The period also began the dominance of political families
like the Papandreous, whose scion George was toppled as PASOK
boss last year because of his erratic handling of the crisis.
"Our politicians are not only corrupt, they are of a rather
low level as far as their culture, their intelligence, their
abilities ... they have never worked in their lives, they have
no idea how let's say financial or social problems work and they
get appointed to govern the country without having governed a
small company or even a little store," Dimou said.
In the case of the recent election in Greece, the major
parties were eclipsed by Tsipras, even though his platform of
rejecting the international bailout while still remaining in the
euro has been dismissed as impossible by European leaders.
Although the two countries have similar problems, analysts
say Italy at least had the flexibility to appoint a respected
technocrat government for the second time in 20 years, something
Greece's politicians rejected.
And yes, even that has historical roots. Monti has likened
himself to a "podesta straniero" - outside rulers brought in by
squabbling city states in the Middle Ages to rule temporarily
when they were paralysed by disputes.