* Employers say even -1.6 GDP in 2012 is "optimistic"

* Employers say forecasts based on end of euro zone crisis, yields below 5 pct by April

* Employers say Monti "save Italy" package to weigh on growth, but necessary

ROME, Dec 15 Employers' lobby Confindustria on Thursday slashed its 2012 growth forecast for Italy to -1.6 percent from +0.2 percent, warning that even that estimate was optimistic and based on a gradual easing of the euro zone debt crisis.

Italy is already in recession, and will only grow again in the third quarter of next year, the employers' federation said. The euro zone's third largest economy will grow slowly in 2013, by 0.6 percent, it predicted.

Growth forecasts for both 2012 and 2013 are "optimistic" and based on the resolution of the euro zone debt crisis and Italian bond yields falling below 5 percent by April, according to the group. Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds are currently over 7 percent.

Prime Minister Mario Monti's 33-billion-euro austerity package will weigh on growth, but is necessary to prevent the country sliding into a default, Confindustria said.

It expected the plan will achieve the goal of bringing the budget close to balance by 2013 (0.1 percent deficit) even though the government's gross domestic product estimate for next year is -0.4 percent, only a quarter of the decline Confindustria predicts.

Italy's current recession began in the third quarter, when the economy contracted 0.1 percent versus the previous three months, and will decline 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter, 1 percent at the beginning of 2012, and 0.3 percent in the second quarter, Confindustria said.

Italy's debt/GDP ratio will rise to 121.3 percent next year, from 120.3 percent this year, Confindustria estimated.