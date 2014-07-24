ROME, July 24 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said it will be "very difficult" for Italy to reach its 0.8 percent growth target this year, according to an interview published on Thursday on the website of the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"Our priority is to create jobs. But the data, I think, will only begin to improve starting in 2015," Renzi said.

The Bank of Italy last week cut its estimate for 2014 growth to just 0.2 percent and warned that there was significant uncertainty about the outlook for the euro zone's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)