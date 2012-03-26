ROME, March 26 Online auction company EBay Inc
said on Monday it had blocked global sales of sorbitol
following the death of a medical patient in Italy who consumed a
sample of the sugar substitute which had been bought on the
Internet.
Teresa Sunna, 28, took the additive as part of a food
intolerance test in a private clinic in the southern Italian
town of Barletta. Two other patients who underwent the same test
are recovering in hospital.
Italian authorities have launched an investigation and
police in the northern town of Padua seized 1,000 tonnes of
sorbitol from local businesses over the weekend.
The Italian Health Ministry released a statement on Sunday
advising anyone who had purchased sorbitol on eBay to not use it
and to contact the police.
EBay said it was "saddened" by Sunna's death in a statement
and said it was cooperating with authorities.
Sorbitol is used to sweeten products such as cakes, ice
cream and diet foods and is widely available to buy legally
online. EBay, which previously carried sorbitol along with many
other chemical products, said it was blocking sales as a
precautionary measure until the cause of death was clarified.