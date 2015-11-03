ROME Nov 3 Italy's doctors will hold a one-day
national strike next month against curbs on spending included in
the government's 2016 budget, various doctors' unions announced
on Tuesday.
Seventeen unions representing family doctors, surgeons and
health service administrators said the strike planned for Dec.
16 was in protest against policies whose "only objective is
savings" and which are damaging the quality of health care.
The budget, which cuts taxes while aiming to keep the budget
deficit inside European Union limits, reduces the 2016 health
budget previously agreed with regional governments and
administrators by more than 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion).
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says that nonetheless health
spending will still increase by around 1 billion euros compared
with this year, but doctors say this is insufficient to cover
the growing needs of the national health service.
They also warn that cuts to the overall budgets of regional
governments will lead to further reductions in health spending,
the biggest item on the budget of the regions.
Italian public spending on health amounts to around 7
percent of national output, below its main European peers
Germany, France and Britain, according to national statistics
bureau ISTAT.
($1 = 0.9127 euros)
(Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)