ROME, April 4 The slump in Italy's housing
market deepened towards the end of 2012, data showed, reflecting
the extension of a property tax and declining purchasing power
in a stagnant economy.
House prices fell 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter from the
third and were down 4.6 percent from the same period of 2011,
statistics office ISTAT said on Thursday.
The annual figure was the steepest over a quarter recorded
last year, when house prices fell 2.7 percent on average. They
had risen 0.8 percent in 2011.
After coming to power in November 2011, outgoing Prime
Minister Mario Monti extended the IMU annual property tax to
principal residences, which were previously exempt, a move
critics say has contributed to the slump.
The tax on primary residences was a campaign theme in
Italy's February elections, with former premier Silvio
Berlusconi promising to abolish it and reimburse what had
already been paid.
The steady fall in house prices is also a symptom of the
austerity-driven combination of higher taxes and below-inflation
wage settlements that has eaten into consumer spending.
According to ISTAT, some 72 percent of Italian families live
in homes they own.
