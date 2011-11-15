ROME Nov 16 Prime Minister designate
Mario Monti is expected to unveil Italy's new government on
Wednesday after an intense two days of consultations aimed at
staving off a major financial crisis that has pushed Italy's
borrowing costs to untenable levels.
The presidential palace said Monti would meet President
Giorgio Napolitano at 11 a.m. (10 GMT) to tell him formally that
a government could be formed.
Monti told reporters on Tuesday night the "framework is now
clearly delineated" for his government but declined to give
details, saying he would work them out "in the next few hours"
and brief the president on Wednesday before announcing them.
Italian media said he would go to the meeting with
Napolitano with his cabinet list ready. It was not clear when
the government would be sworn in.
The government, expected to be made up of technocrats, will
have to tackle a crisis that has brought Italy to the brink of
economic disaster and endangered the entire euro zone.
"I would like to confirm my absolute serenity and conviction
in the capacity of our country to overcome this difficult
phase," Monti said.
Before the end of the week, the new government is expected
to outline its programme and seek confidence votes from
parliament, which will formally invest it with power.
Monti, who won the backing of all political forces except
the Northern League, must push through a tough austerity
programme demanded by European leaders to restore shattered
confidence in Italy and take market pressure off the country.
Yields on Italy's 10-year BTP bonds climbed to over 7
percent on Tuesday, the level at which Greece and Ireland were
forced into bailouts. Italy is too big to be bailed out with the
resources currently available.
Emma Marcegaglia, head of the employers association
Confindustria, told reporters after meeting Monti: "We said we
will support his government very strongly. We think this
government is the last chance for Italy to exit from this
situation of emergency."
Crucial to Monti's success was the backing of the PDL party
of outgoing prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was forced to
step down on Saturday by the fast-worsening crisis.
Napolitano, who has engineered the extremely rapid
government transition in response to the collapse of confidence
in Italy, nominated Monti for the premiership on Sunday night.
The president has called for an extraordinary national
effort to win back the confidence of markets, noting that Italy
has to refinance some 200 billion euros ($273 billion) of bonds
by the end of April.
Monti said his government should last until the next
scheduled elections in 2013, despite widespread predictions that
politicians intend to give him only enough time to implement
reforms before precipitating early polls.
(Editing by Jon Hemming)