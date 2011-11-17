* Monti promises deep but fair reforms
* Easily wins Senate confidence vote, faces lower house vote
Friday
* Street protests in several cities
(Re-casts after confidence vote, adds Monti talks with Merkel,
Sarkozy)
ROME, Nov 17 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti comfortably won a vote of confidence in his new government
on Thursday after promising rigour and fairness in painful
reforms to dig the country out of a financial crisis that
threatens the entire euro zone.
Outlining his programme earlier in the day, Monti, 68, told
the Senate that the survival of the euro partly depended on
Italy embarking on radical reforms within weeks. The European
Union is facing its most difficult challenge, he added.
Monti won the vote in the Senate by 281 votes to 25, with
only the pro-devolution Northern League voting against him.
He faces another confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies,
the lower house, at around 1300 GMT on Friday which he is also
expected to win comfortably, after which he will be fully
empowered.
"The government recognises that it was formed to resolve a
serious emergency," Monti said, setting out sweeping reforms to
welfare, pensions and the labour market that are expected to be
unpopular.
Monti, who was sworn in on Wednesday at the head of a
technocrat government after a rushed transition from discredited
ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, said Italy risked having its fate
decided by other countries if it did not act.
If it failed, things would get worse, especially for
vulnerable members of the population.
The economist is racing to try to end a collapse in market
confidence that has pushed Rome's borrowing costs to critical
levels.
He spoke on Thursday to French President Nicolas Sarkozy and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the euro zone debt crisis,
the three leaders said in a statement.
The new premier said he would consider more reforms after
implementing pledges made to the EU but never passed by
Berlusconi.
Monti said action to vanquish an emergency that has put the
euro zone's third largest economy at the centre of its expanding
debt crisis would focus equally on cutting a huge public debt
and boosting chronically weak growth.
He pledged to target widespread tax evasion, sub-standard
education and training and Italy's creaking welfare system, as
well as reforming a labour market that gives excessive
protection to some workers at the expense of others, most of
them young.
In a 45-minute address, he said the main goals of his
technocrat government would be to improve public services and
help women and young people to get jobs, calling them "the two
great wasted resources of our country".
DISPARITIES
Monti said he would reform the pension system to remove
unfair disparities and also signalled the government would
re-introduce a tax on first homes that was abolished by
Berlusconi.
He would also sell off public assets, while lower taxes on
labour and output would be balanced by higher levies on
consumption.
Italy's notoriously closed professions would be opened up in
a major campaign to liberalise the economy, he said.
In another shot at a chronic problem, Monti said the use of
cash should be reduced by law, to cut an underground economy
that accounts for nearly 20 percent of GDP.
He promised to reduce the cost of Italy's political system
and cosseted politicians, which caused increasing public outrage
under Berlusconi's outgoing government.
"Given the sacrifices required of citizens, action to
contain the cost of elective bodies is unavoidable," said the
former European Commissioner and university professor.
He was comforted in his daunting task by an opinion poll
that said 73 percent of those surveyed said they were confident
of his ability to lead an extraordinary effort to fix Italy's
problems. Even 60 percent of voters from the centre-right, the
bloc which backed Berlusconi, said they had faith in Monti.
But there were early signals of the problems facing the new
prime minister, who has taken the economy portfolio himself.
Fitch's rating agency said a sharp economic downturn had
already made his job more difficult, with rising unemployment
likely to undermine support for austerity.
Berlusconi, after a few days of silence following his
ignominious exit on Saturday, told deputies from his PDL party
that the new unelected government was imposed on the country by
President Giorgio Napolitano. He said it would last only as long
as the PDL wanted.
Monti will need strong parliamentary support for radical
reforms that have been promised by most of the parties, but
could evaporate as the measures become more unpopular.
There was also opposition on the streets where thousands of
people protested in several cities against what they called a
"bankers' government". Protesters clashed with police in the
business capital of Milan and in Turin.
With the euro zone debt crisis spreading wider by the day,
Monti's policies are unlikely to be enough on their own to
rebuild shattered market confidence.
But they will be vital to restoring credibility with
international partners who had long lost patience with the
repeatedly unfulfilled promises of Monti's flamboyant
predecessor Berlusconi.
The uphill task Monti faces was underlined by the continued
pressure on Italian borrowing costs.
Yields on 10-year benchmark bonds fell after Monti's speech
but still hovered around 7 percent, near the levels that forced
Greece and Ireland to seek an international bailout.
Italy's 1.8 trillion euro public debt would overwhelm the
euro zone's current financial defences.
