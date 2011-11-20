ROME Nov 20 Newly installed Prime
Minister Mario Monti got straight to work at the weekend,
reviewing Italy's parlous finances before a round of meetings in
coming days with European leaders to discuss the growing euro
zone debt crisis.
Monti easily won confidence votes in record time in both
houses of parliament last week, just days after his predecessor
Silvio Berlusconi lost his majority and quit -- the latest EU
premier to fall victim to the Europe-wide economic emergency.
The new government of technocrats, supported by almost all
Italy's main parties, will focus first on enacting austerity
measures passed by Berlusconi that aim to balance the budget in
2013 and halt the rise in Italy's monumental debt pile.
But with the economy looking certain to slow, additional
measures will be needed and Monti, who is also economy minister,
spent his first hours in office reviewing the latest data.
Italian newspapers said on Sunday that new budget measures
were likely to be unveiled within two weeks, with a property tax
abolished by Berlusconi set to return, plus moves to tackle tax
evasion and a cut in payroll taxes to lift employment.
As the broad outlines of his programme emerge, Monti will
travel to Brussels on Tuesday for talks with Herman Van Rompuy,
president of the European Council, and Jose Manuel Barroso,
president of the European Commission.
On Thursday he will have lunch in Strasbourg with French
President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Europe's two main powerbrokers showed growing exasperation
with Berlusconi, believing he had failed to grasp the severity
of the crisis, and there was obvious relief in Paris and Berlin
over the arrival of Professor Monti, a former EU commissioner.
"Up until now Italy was part of the problem, now it is part
of the solution," said Daniel Gros, the head of the Centre for
European Policy Studies in Brussels.
EUROBOND DIVISIONS
But Monti will find himself at odds with Merkel over ways
out of Europe's financial crisis, which has roiled markets and
raised fears for the future of the euro single currency.
While Germany has rejected calls for common euro zone debt
issuance, Monti enthusiastically endorsed the measure before
taking office, writing in the Financial Times in July that
eurobonds "are the only answer to Europe's crisis".
He is only likely to make headway on this issue if he can
show Europe that he has a firm grasp on Italy's finances and a
clear vision of how to cut its debt, currently running at a
perilous 120 percent of gross domestic product.
Although he secured huge support in last week's vote from a
parliament spooked by a sudden jump in Italian borrowing costs,
he could face a battle as he tries to win backing for greater
austerity or implementing a pledge to liberalise the hidebound
economy.
Berlusconi said on Sunday he expected Monti to stay in
office until the end of the legislature in 2013. While he was
ready to back a new property tax, Berlusconi warned that other
measures, such as a mooted wealth tax, were not acceptable.
"The government is made up of highly competent technocrats.
That does not mean they have carte blanche on everything. We
will be very attentive on every single measure," he told
Corriere della Sera newspaper.
"Monti cannot ignore us. (My party) is the biggest party in
parliament and will be an irreplaceable point of reference for
this government," he added.
