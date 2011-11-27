* Monti expected to announce budget measures on Dec. 5
* Pensions, housing tax, VAT rise on table
* IMF team expected in Rome shortly
* Treasury to sell 8 billion euros of long-term bonds
(Adds comment on possible forms of IMF aid, press report)
By James Mackenzie and Francesca Landini
ROME, Nov 27 Prime Minister Mario Monti
faces a testing week seeking to shore up Italy's strained public
finances, with an IMF mission expected in Rome and market
pressure building to a point where outside help may be needed to
stem a full-scale debt emergency.
Monti is expected to unveil measures on Dec. 5 that could
include a revamped housing tax, a rise in sales tax and
accelerated increases in the pension age. But pressure from the
markets could force him to act more quickly.
One source with knowledge of the matter said contacts
between the International Monetary Fund and Rome had intensified
in recent days as concern has grown that German opposition to an
expanded role for the European Central Bank could leave Italy
without a financial backstop if one were needed.
The source said it was unclear what form of support could be
offered, such as a traditional standby arrangement or a
precautionary credit line, if a market selloff on Monday forced
immediate action.
The IMF inspection team is expected to visit Rome in the
coming days but no date has been announced.
An unsourced report in Italian daily La Stampa said up to
600 billion euros could be made available at a rate of between
4-5 percent to give Italy breathing space for 18 months.
Such a sum would be beyond the IMF's current capacity and
would need new measures such as the issue of new special drawing
rights (SDRs) or intervention by the ECB, it said.
The Fund's total lending capacity is currently around $400
billion.
The IMF declined to comment on any moves to provide
financial support, and official sources in Rome said they were
unaware of any request for assistance from Italy, which has over
185 billion euros of bonds falling due between December and the
end of April.
Italy's borrowing costs have returned to the dangerous
levels that triggered the collapse of former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right government, with yields on 10
year bonds ending last week at more than 7.3 percent.
Italian yields are now in the territory that forced Greece,
Ireland and Portugal to seek international bailouts and an
auction on Tuesday of up to 8 billion euros of BTP bonds will be
a crucial test.
On Friday, Italy paid a euro lifetime high yield of 6.5
percent to sell new six-month paper, a level which analysts said
cannot be maintained for long without pushing a public debt
amounting to 120 percent of gross domestic product out of
control.
Italy, the euro zone's third biggest economy, would be far
too big for existing bailout mechanisms and default on its 1.8
trillion euro debt would cause a banking and financial crisis
that would probably destroy the single currency.
Monti outlined the broad thrust of his reform plans earlier
this month, promising a mix of budget rigour and reforms to
stimulate economic growth, and has stuck to Berlusconi's pledge
to balance the budget by 2013.
But with growing signs that Italy's chronically sluggish
economy could be entering recession, he has come under pressure
to provide concrete details quickly.
PRESSURE
The measures outlined so far are broadly in line with
directions previously given by the ECB, but there have been no
detailed discussions with international bodies on the kinds of
conditions normally attached to IMF assistance programmes.
As well as loosening job protection measures, privatising
local services and opening up professions to more competition,
additional budget measures estimated by Italian media at up to
15 billion euros could be announced.
Monti can take some comfort from surveys showing broad
popular support for his technocrat government, but austerity
measures have yet to bite deeply and surveys also show a mixed
picture on individual austerity measures.
On pensions, the government is expected to bring forward an
already-planned increase in retirement ages, with a wider reform
possible in the coming weeks.
Monti may reintroduce a housing tax that was scrapped by
Berlusconi in a last-minute campaign pledge before the 2008
election. The move cost the Treasury an estimated 3.5 billion
euros a year.
Other ideas under consideration include raising the
value-added tax band in bars and restaurants, which currently
stands at 10 percent.
(Additional reporting by Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer and
Lesley Wroughton in Washington; Editing by David Stamp and
Alessandra Rizzo)