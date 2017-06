* Monti to present 30 billion euro austerity package

* Cabinet meets and approves reforms

* Minister in tears over pension tightening

By James Mackenzie

ROME, Dec 5 Prime Minister Mario Monti will present a 30 billion euro package of austerity measures to parliament on Monday designed to shore up Italy's strained public finances and help to stem a debt crisis threatening to overwhelm the euro zone.

Cabinet approved the mix of tax hikes, pension reforms and incentives to boost growth in a three-hour meeting on Sunday, opening one of the most crucial weeks since the launch of the euro more than a decade ago.