* Package goes to Senate for definitive approval
* Senate expected to give green light before Christmas
* Opposition MP dresses as factory worker in protest
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Dec 16 Italy's government easily won
a confidence vote on its tough austerity package on Friday, the
first step in parliamentary approval for sweeping measures aimed
at saving the euro zone's third-largest economy from financial
disaster.
The Chamber of Deputies approved the 33-billion euro ($43
billion) package, which affects everything from pensions to home
ownership taxes, by 495 votes to 88.
The plan, contested by Italy's unions and the opposition
Northern League, has been in effect since Monti's government
approved it on December 4. But it needed full parliamentary
approval within 60 days to remain in force.
The upper house, where Monti is a life senator, is expected
to approve the package definitively next week, most likely in
another confidence vote.
Monti, a former European commissioner, called the vote in
the lower house to speed the package through parliament and
avoid debate on dozens of amendments, mostly tabled by the
League which has tried to obstruct the measures.
The package, which has been hailed by Italy's European
partners, will cut costs, raise taxes and reform pensions in a
bid to restore market confidence in Italy's finances and balance
its budget by 2013.
The collapse of investors' confidence during the summer
under the previous government of Silvio Berlusconi thrust Italy
to the centre of the euro zone debt crisis and pushed its
borrowing costs to untenable levels on bond markets.
While Monti has seen his popularity slip slightly in opinion
polls since he formed his technocrat government nearly one month
ago, his overall support in parliament is strong.
The two biggest groups, Berlusconi's centre-right People of
Freedom Party (PDL) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD),
support the government although both want it to soften the
plan's impact on their core supporters.
Both parties know they cannot sabotage the government
despite their misgivings without risking an economic catastrophe
that would probably lead to a sovereign default and destroy the
euro currency.
"We would have wanted more but we will continue our battle
... to support those who don't have a voice," Dario
Franceschini, lower house PD leader, said in his pre-vote
address to parliament.
"This is just the beginning. Our aim is to save our
country," he said.
PDL parliamentary leader Fabrizio Cichitto, speaking as
Berlusconi sat next to him in the cramped party benches instead
of the government dais he occupied until last month, said:
"We are entering a recession and we realise this calls for
extraordinary measures".
"STALINIST-STYLE" DECISIONS
But Cichitto asked Monti to introduce more measures to
stimulate growth and called some of his proposals to liberalise
closed professions, "Stalinist style".
Pressure from the centre-right has forced Monti to delay
plans to liberalise some sectors, such as pharmacies, taxis,
lawyers and notaries, which are still protected by unions and
guilds which want to keep their numbers low.
The devolutionist League and the small centrist Italy of
Values party voted against Monti. The Northern League heckled
him in the Senate earlier this week, holding up placards saying,
"This is not a budget, but a hold-up."
At Friday's vote, League parliamentarian Emanuela Munerato
turned up dressed as a factory worker to suggest the working
class is most hurt by the austerity package, which the
government says is necessary to prevent economic ruin.
Analysts say soaring borrowing costs and the prospect of a
fast-deepening recession still threaten to undermine Italy's
fiscal consolidation efforts, while much of the country's fate
is out of its hands, as investors react to a lack of decisive
action by European leaders to face the broader debt crisis.
Underlining the depth of the crisis, the main employers'
lobby Confindustria on Thursday slashed its growth forecast for
Italy next year to minus 1.6 percent from a previous estimate of
plus 0.2 percent and said the country was already in recession.
It said even this forecast was based on Italian bond yields
dropping to below 5 percent by April compared to around 7
percent now -- the level at which Ireland, Greece and Portugal
were forced to take bailouts.