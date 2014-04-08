* Renzi says must keep commitments to push for rule changes
* Cuts 2014 GDP forecast to 0.8 pct, slightly raises deficit
* Renzi enjoying honeymoon period but big hurdles ahead
By Giuseppe Fonte and Gavin Jones
ROME, April 8 Italy's new government on Tuesday
gave its clearest indication yet that it plans to push for an
easing of European Union fiscal rules after convincing its EU
partners that Rome will keep a lid on public finances and reform
the stagnant economy.
Presenting revised macro-economic targets that they
characterised as showing fiscal rigour, Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Italy would
make a review of the EU's budget rules an objective of its
six-month European Union presidency, which begins in July.
Their statements suggests France will have an ally as it
pushes for more time to lower its own budget deficit, and as the
EU debates the need to switch its focus away from austerity
towards growth and job creation.
"Do we want to stick to the figures in order to change
European rules? In a certain sense that is true," Padoan told
reporters after the cabinet approved Italy's so-called Economic
and Financial Document (DEF) containing new targets for coming
years.
The government cut its economic growth forecast for this
year to 0.8 percent from 1.l percent, still higher than that of
most economists, and marginally raised its deficit target to 2.6
percent of output from 2.5 percent.
Renzi, who took office in February in an internal coup in
his Democratic Party, backtracked from a plan to significantly
increase borrowing to help fund 6.7 billion euros of tax cuts
this year after an icy reception from the European Commission.
But the 39-year-old former mayor of Florence who has
described the EU's 3 percent-of-GDP deficit cap as
"anachronistic", denied he had given up his plan to change
European budget rules.
"We want to change the direction of Europe more than ever,"
he said. But he added that Italy would be in a stronger position
to do this if it kept its finances in line at the moment.
Despite Renzi's and Padoan's declarations of rigour, their
new targets actually entail some fiscal slippage and may be
frowned upon by the European Commission.
The government raised its 2015 deficit target to 1.8 percent
from 1.6 percent of GDP. It targeted a structural budget
deficit, adjusted for the business cycle, of 0.6 percent this
year, up from 0.3 percent.
The Commission had already asked Italy to take corrective
action to ensure its structural budget deficit, be brought close
to zero this year.
RISING DEBT
Moreover the DEF targets Italy's public debt, the second
highest in the euro zone after Greece's, at a new record of
134.9 percent this year, up from a previous goal of 132.8
percent.
Renzi said his pledge to reduce income tax on low earners by
6.7 billion euros this year, which translates into about 80
euros a month for those concerned, would be fully funded by 4.5
billion euros of spending cuts and 2.2 billion euros of extra
revenues from sales tax and capital gains tax on banks.
He offered no details on the spending cuts, which are being
worked out by Carlo Cottarelli, a special commissioner on public
spending drafted in from the IMF.
The sales tax boost is expected to come as a result of the
government's pledge to pay some 68 billion euros of arrears owed
by public bodies to private sector suppliers. The banks will
have to pay a higher tax rate on their revalued stakes in the
central bank.
Last year Italy increased the value of the Bank of Italy's
share capital to 7.5 billion euros from 156,000 euros, a level
that had not been changed since the 1930s.
The news conference was short on detail and the economic
forecasts confirmed previous leaks but Renzi, a highly effective
communicator, gave his usual spirited television performance.
He promised a pay ceiling of 238,000 euros per year on
public sector managers and said his tax cuts were "an
extraordinary way of restoring a bit of confidence to Italians"
and would help the country to shake off two decades of recession
and stagnation.
"Italy can make it. The chorus that we will never pull
through and we are condemned to decline is not true," he said.
Renzi is enjoying a honeymoon period with Italians who have
warmed to his dynamism and quick-fire, informal communication
style.
His Democratic Party commands more than 30 percent of the
vote in opinion polls, giving it a comfortable lead over the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and Silvio Berluconi's Forza
Italia, each of which has less than 25 percent.
But Renzi must still tread carefully. He has many enemies in
his own PD party and among trade unions, and his popularity
could easily evaporate if and when he takes tough decisions that
threaten public sector jobs and vested interests.
