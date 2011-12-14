ROME Dec 14 An auction of digitial
terrestrial broadcasting frequencies will not draw interest if
it is held now, the Executive Chairman of Telecom Italia
Franco Bernabe said on Wednesday.
The government of Prime Minister Mario Monti is considering
revising the process under which new digital TV licences are
awarded.
Industry Minister Corrado Passera has said the current
"beauty contest" method may be replaced by an auction system.
Under the "beauty contest" method, frequencies are granted
to new entrants by a government-appointed commission based on
criteria including the size and technical capacity of the
bidders and the strength of the content they offer.
The Democratic Party, Italy's second-largest supporting
Monti's government, favours an auction, saying it would bring
millions of euros in badly needed revenue.
(Reporting By Daniele Mari)