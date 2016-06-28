ROME, June 28 Italian state lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti will join Italian steelmaker Arvedi and
businessman Leonardo Del Vecchio in bidding for the troubled
Ilva steel plant, a person familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
Italy's government has been trying to find a bidder for the
loss-making plant, Europe's largest by output capacity, since
taking it over last year to try to save jobs and clean up its
polluting factories.
The person familiar with the matter said CDP had decided to
back Arvedi and Del Vecchio's bid in line with its role in
promoting Italian interests.
The consortium is likely to bid between 500 million euros
and 1 billion euros for Ilva, a second source said.
ArcelorMittal has said it would make its own bid
for the plant, and asked CDP for backing.
(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Isla Binnie)