By Vincenzo Damiani and Stephen Jewkes
BARI, Italy/MILAN Nov 28 A violent storm hit the
troubled ILVA steel plant in southern Italy, injuring dozens and
adding to disruption at the huge site, which is already caught
in a widening pollution scandal that could cost billions.
The tornado rolled off the sea and hit the port city of
Taranto on Wednesday, bringing down a chimney stack and damaging
a warehouse and lighthouse at the factory's docks, the company
said in a statement.
Around 20 workers were injured out of a total of 38 people
hurt in Taranto and divers searched for a worker who was
unaccounted for after a dockside crane collapsed. Three others
on the crane were rescued.
The sudden storm, which television pictures showed filling
the sky with a dark grey swirl of cloud that ripped across the
harbour, was the latest blow to ILVA, which has become one of
the most pressing issues confronting the government of Prime
Minister Mario Monti.
Europe's largest steel plant had already stopped production
and faces the threat of permanent closure after magistrates this
week seized semi-finished material and steel in a corruption
investigation linked to the environmental scandal.
The particle-laden fumes and airborne waste pumped out by
the plant are blamed for abnormally high levels of cancer and
respiratory diseases in the region. The company denies its
operations are responsible.
Environment Minister Corrado Clini insisted on Wednesday
that the government would save the plant, which employs some
20,000 people in a region of high unemployment, saying its
closure would have devastating effects on the wider economy.
"Risking industrial production in the steel sector means
creating a domino effect in economic and social terms," he told
parliament in a speech.
CLOSURES
Antonio Gozzi, the head of Italy's steel industry
association Federacciai, said permanent closure would force
companies to buy steel from abroad, costing the rest of Italian
industry up to 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) and sending a
number of companies to the wall.
"The government must be aware of the importance of steel for
Italian industry. The manufacturing sector lives because it can
get steel in Italy. If it has to import, it will lose its
competitive edge," he said.
Clini said cabinet would pass legislation to force a
clean-up of the plant, where employs some 12,000 people and
keeps another 8,000 ancillary staff in work.
He said earlier that he thought a solution would be reached
in time for a meeting with company management on Thursday. He
said he expects the cabinet to approve a decree putting
previously agreed clean-up measures into law.
"We are trying to implement what we have already decided,"
Clini told Canale 5 television, a day before a meeting between
Prime Minister Mario Monti, unions and company management to
resolve the standoff.
The two-year, 3 billion euro clean-up programme agreed last
month to secure environmental clearance for the plant should be
completed without interference, Clini said. He has been battling
to save the plant, putting him at odds with Taranto prosecutors.
"Cleaning up the site, laying down how the clean-up has to
be carried out and how the site has to be managed to ensure that
environmental and health protection standards are met are up to
the government," he said. "It's not up to magistrates."
Magistrates placed the plant's blast furnaces under special
administration in July. The crisis heightened when they seized
the plant's output earlier this week. That led ILVA to shut down
the cold-rolling section that transforms raw steel into plates
and tubes.
ILVA produced 8.5 million tonnes of steel in 2011, nearly 30
percent of Italy's total output, and concern has grown about the
effect of a shutdown on the rest of Italian manufacturing.
Workers at an ILVA processing plant near Genoa in northern Italy
say the plant will last just four days without steel from the
southern plant.
Judges have also ordered the arrest of seven people,
including the chairman of the company which controls ILVA, on
suspicion that they bribed officials to cover up the scale of
the health and environmental damage.
($1=0.7746 euros)
(Writing By James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody and Mike
Nesbit)