ROME Oct 26 Italy's environment ministry on
Friday gave steelmaker ILVA authorisation to keep running its
factory in southern Italy as long as it complies with strict
conditions to reduce emissions and clean up the plant.
The factory, the largest steelworks in Europe, began a
partial shutdown this month after a court ordered it to close
following a series of environmental reports that said its
pollution was causing above-average cancer rates and respiratory
diseases in the surrounding area.
It was not yet clear whether the ministry's permit would
override the court's orders. Court-appointed officials have
taken over management of a large part of the factory in Taranto
to oversee its clean-up.
Turning off the plant's huge blast furnaces means a
long-term shutdown of the site and pose a risk the shutdown
could become permanent.
On Friday, ILVA said it intended to adopt the ministry's
strictest requirements and that the plant would remain running
as it works to implement a new industrial plan.
"The group intends to keep on working and will not shirk its
responsibilities to do business, to defend thousands of jobs and
the economy of the country," the company said.
The court's plan sparked a series of protests by labour
unions, which said a pause in production would put the future of
the factory in doubt and risk jobs in a region already suffering
above-average unemployment, creating a headache for the
government of Prime Minister Mario Monti.
ILVA employs 12,000 workers directly, and another 8,000
people are indirectly employed by the sprawling site located in
the heel of Italy's boot. It accounts for more than a third of
Italy's total steel output, the second-biggest producer in
Europe after Germany.
The government permit includes a requirement for ILVA to
comply early with European Union regulation on cleaner steel
production due to come into force in 2016, a statement from the
ministry said.
It is also conditional on the company's adhering to regional
regulation on reducing emissions of dioxin and other polluting
chemicals at the factory.
The ministry has provided a schedule of measures to adopt
urgently within the next three months and up to the end of 2014.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; editing by Jane Baird)