ROME Dec 12 The Italian government may amend a
decree aimed at rescuing Europe's biggest steel factory ILVA in
order to release 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) worth of steel
production seized by magistrates, a junior minister said on
Wednesday.
On Tuesday a court ruled that finished and semi-finished
products confiscated as part of an environmental damage case
should not be given back, a decision ILVA said would force a
chain of plants to close in Italy, France, Greece and Tunisia
and threaten 3,900 jobs. [ID: nL5E8NBFTI]
Industry Minister Undersecretary Claudio De Vincenti said
the government was considering extending the decree, designed to
return the troubled plant to the control of its management, to
also cover the confiscated steel products.
"One of the options in consideration is an interpretative
clarification", so that the decree covers steel products as well
as buildings and plant assets, which have already been given
back to factory owners, he said in a television interview on
Wednesday.
The government, which is battling a prolonged recession,
intervened to save the factory after owners said they would be
forced to shut one of the last remaining large industrial
employers in Italy's underdeveloped south, affecting 20,000 jobs
and potentially causing knock-on damage to automakers and other
industries.
The November decree, which came into effect immediately,
must be passed by parliament within 60 days to become permanent.
If not passed it will become invalid.
The government has less time to consider the decree since
Prime Minister Mario Monti announced he would resign after the
2013 budget is passed.
But Angelino Alfano, the secretary of the centre-right
People of Freedom (PDL) party that forced Monti's resignation,
has said the PDL will ensure the ILVA decree is passed by the
government.
The steel products were seized as part as an investigation
into corruption in November. Factory assets including a blast
furnace were taken into court administration in July in a
parallel investigation into an alleged environmental disaster.
The court says toxic emissions from the plant have driven up
deaths from cancer and respiratory diseases in the surrounding
city of Taranto.
The government decree forces the company to spend 3 billion
euros to reduce emissions, raising questions over the group's
already strained finances.
Uncertainty over ILVA has sent up prices in the south
European coil market, according to Platts SBB. [ID: nIGB320E73]
($1 = 0.7693 euros)
(Writing by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Jane Baird)