ROME Dec 12 The Italian government may amend a decree aimed at rescuing Europe's biggest steel factory ILVA in order to release 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) worth of steel production seized by magistrates, a junior minister said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday a court ruled that finished and semi-finished products confiscated as part of an environmental damage case should not be given back, a decision ILVA said would force a chain of plants to close in Italy, France, Greece and Tunisia and threaten 3,900 jobs. [ID: nL5E8NBFTI]

Industry Minister Undersecretary Claudio De Vincenti said the government was considering extending the decree, designed to return the troubled plant to the control of its management, to also cover the confiscated steel products.

"One of the options in consideration is an interpretative clarification", so that the decree covers steel products as well as buildings and plant assets, which have already been given back to factory owners, he said in a television interview on Wednesday.

The government, which is battling a prolonged recession, intervened to save the factory after owners said they would be forced to shut one of the last remaining large industrial employers in Italy's underdeveloped south, affecting 20,000 jobs and potentially causing knock-on damage to automakers and other industries.

The November decree, which came into effect immediately, must be passed by parliament within 60 days to become permanent. If not passed it will become invalid.

The government has less time to consider the decree since Prime Minister Mario Monti announced he would resign after the 2013 budget is passed.

But Angelino Alfano, the secretary of the centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) party that forced Monti's resignation, has said the PDL will ensure the ILVA decree is passed by the government.

The steel products were seized as part as an investigation into corruption in November. Factory assets including a blast furnace were taken into court administration in July in a parallel investigation into an alleged environmental disaster.

The court says toxic emissions from the plant have driven up deaths from cancer and respiratory diseases in the surrounding city of Taranto.

The government decree forces the company to spend 3 billion euros to reduce emissions, raising questions over the group's already strained finances.

Uncertainty over ILVA has sent up prices in the south European coil market, according to Platts SBB. [ID: nIGB320E73] ($1 = 0.7693 euros) (Writing by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Jane Baird)