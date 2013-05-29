MILAN May 29 Italian manufacturers have started
to turn to foreign makers of flat steel, fearing supply
disruptions at crisis-hit ILVA, their usual provider now mired
in an environmental and corruption inquiry.
The giant ILVA plant in the southern town of Taranto, which
makes 40 percent of Italy's steel, is at the centre of a
judicial probe over its toxic emissions.
Magistrates ordered its partial closure in July but the
crisis reached a new height last week as they seized 8.1 billion
euros ($10.4 billion) in assets from the controlling Riva
family, triggering the resignation of the ILVA board.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's government is desperate to
preserve the largest plant in Italy's underdeveloped south,
which produces almost all of the country's flat rolled steel for
the automotive, shipping and white goods industries.
With crude steel output in the European Union running at
around 30 percent above demand, the impact of a 25 percent drop
in output from ILVA has been limited so far.
But faced with the growing uncertainty, even traditional
clients have started to try to diversify their suppliers.
"We bought around 25,000 tonnes of steel from ILVA last year
and were planning to buy a further 30,000 tonnes this year but
have suspended all orders because we have no certainty that they
will supply us," said Luigi Lion from historic client Cimolai.
Lion said his group got burned in November when magistrates
seized 1.7 million tonnes of steel, including some of Cimolai's.
The specialist bridge and viaduct manufacturer, urgently
needs the steel to complete work on gates for the extension of
the Panama Canal linking the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific.
Lion said his group looked up suppliers in Germany, Austria
and even India. It found the steel but faces higher transport
costs, longer delivery times and, in the case of non-European
suppliers, the obligation to pay upfront before delivery.
Carmaker Fiat, which in past years has sourced from
ILVA 20 percent of its flat steel requirements for Europe, the
Middle East and Africa, says it has been able to meet all its
needs, given present ample supplies of steel in Europe.
KEY PRODUCER
Big business lobby Confindustria says production at ILVA is
worth 2.7 percent of Italy's gross domestic product. Italy's
No.2 steel producer Lucchini is at risk of closing, while steel
maker Terni has been put up for sale by Outokumpu.
"If the ILVA plant were to be shut it would be a real
disaster. We would lose a key producer strategically located and
would face higher costs to look for steel abroad," said Michele
Ciocca from the Assofermet association of metal distributors.
Ciocca said Italian buyers would have to pay an extra 5-10
percent for their steel supply if the plant were to close.
Transport costs for Austrian steel come at 60/70 euros per
tonnes and can rise to 90 euros per tonnes for steel imported
from Germany against 10 euros a tonnes for ILVA steel.
While prices in India and China are competitive, it takes
three months for delivery since order against 45 days in Italy.
And while ILVA offered lenient credit terms to its cash-strapped
local clients, foreign suppliers demand heavy guarantees.
"The loss of ILVA would be devastating, not only for the
jobs lost in the Taranto district, but also for its impact for
the manufacturing industry," said Bruno Tosoni, who used to buy
40,000 tonnes of steel per year from ILVA for his Tosoni group.
"A portion of our national GDP would be moving abroad. How
can we be competitive against French and German rivals who can
buy their steel at their backdoors?"
($1 = 0.7779 euros)
