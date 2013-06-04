* Ex-CEO reappointed as special commissioner

* Restructuring specialist Bondi oversaw revival of Parmalat

* Steel production to be guaranteed, jobs safeguarded - minister

* Control can be restored to owners - minister (Adds quotes from ministers after cabinet meeting)

By Alberto Sisto

ROME, June 4 The Italian government appointed restructuring specialist Enrico Bondi on Tuesday as special commissioner to run troubled steel producer ILVA and oversee the cleanup of the southern Italian plant at the centre of a lengthy environmental scandal.

The appointment of Bondi, who oversaw the rescue of dairy group Parmalat after one of the biggest corporate scandals in recent Italian history, follows days of meetings to try to avert the collapse of ILVA, which runs Europe's biggest steel plant.

Bondi was already acting as chief executive of the plant in the southern city of Taranto before the board resigned en masse last month when magistrates seized 8.1 billion euros of assets from the plant's owners, the Riva family of Genoa.

He will serve for 12 months, which may be extended to a maximum of three years, replacing normal management and overriding shareholder rights under legislation which allows the government to take control of strategically important companies.

However his appointment by a special decree passed in cabinet on Tuesday will impose strict environmental and health requirements.

"The commissioner will draw up a plan within 60 days to solve the environmental issue," said Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato at a news conference.

Environment Minister Andrea Orlando said the government had had to take "exceptional measures because these are exceptional circumstances,".

He stressed that the government was "not expropriating" the company from its owners and said the special administration represented "a big jump forwards" compared with previous steps to avert ILVA's collapse.

The future of the plant in the southern city of Taranto has been in question since July last year when magistrates moved to close down part of its operations after a damning series of environmental reports highlighted cancer-causing emissions from its giant smokestacks.

Bondi will have to oversee the completion of a cleanup ordered by environmental authorities and not fully carried out by previous management but he will also be responsible for keeping the plant's normal operations running.

Zanonato told parliament that production would continue at the plant, which is considered an important part of Italy's industrial system and a vital employer in the economically depressed south.

At stake are the jobs of about 12,000 ILVA employees and at least another 8,000 contractors and other workers at the plant in a region already hit hard by Italy's longest post-war recession where youth joblessness runs near 50 percent.

ILVA accounts for 40 percent of the country's overall steel output, specialising in flat steel products used to supply carmakers, electrical appliance manufacturers and shipmakers.

"DANGEROUS PRECEDENT"

The government's plan to take over the plant through an extraordinary decree is reminiscent of a move by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to rescue Parmalat under Bondi's supervision, after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2003.

Steel industry association Federacciai said the decree undermined property rights and created a "dangerous precedent" for any medium or large-sized factory.

"From today, any of these factories risks being placed under special administration not through the ruling of a judge but just by being accused of breaching environmental norms by magistrates," it said in a statement.

However Zanonato said control of the plant would be restored to its owners after the completion of Bondi's mission within a maximum of three years.

"At the end of this phase of extraordinary administration, the normal management bodies can again be formed and the owners restored full control of the company," he told parliament.

ILVA, controlled by the Riva family, has been at the centre of a long-running court battle, and parts were put under court administration last year.

The situation came to a head two weeks ago when 8.1 billion euros ($10.6 billion) in assets were seized from the Riva family, triggering the resignation of the entire board.

A judged ordered assets to be seized from the Riva holding company on suspicion of criminal association to commit environmental offences linked to steel production at ILVA. The Riva family said it will challenge the asset seizure.

According to prosecution documents, decades of emissions of dioxins, benzoapyrene and other cancer-causing chemicals caused an "environmental disaster", damaging the health of Taranto residents and affecting farming and fishing for miles around. ($1 = 0.7675 euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by James Mackenzie and Steve Scherer; Editing by Erica Billingham, Ron Askew)