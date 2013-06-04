* Ex-CEO reappointed as special commissioner
* Restructuring specialist Bondi oversaw revival of Parmalat
* Steel production to be guaranteed, jobs safeguarded -
minister
* Control can be restored to owners - minister
By Alberto Sisto
ROME, June 4 The Italian government appointed
restructuring specialist Enrico Bondi on Tuesday as special
commissioner to run troubled steel producer ILVA and oversee the
cleanup of the southern Italian plant at the centre of a lengthy
environmental scandal.
The appointment of Bondi, who oversaw the rescue of dairy
group Parmalat after one of the biggest corporate scandals in
recent Italian history, follows days of meetings to try to avert
the collapse of ILVA, which runs Europe's biggest steel plant.
Bondi was already acting as chief executive of the plant in
the southern city of Taranto before the board resigned en masse
last month when magistrates seized 8.1 billion euros of assets
from the plant's owners, the Riva family of Genoa.
He will serve for 12 months, which may be extended to a
maximum of three years, replacing normal management and
overriding shareholder rights under legislation which allows the
government to take control of strategically important companies.
However his appointment by a special decree passed in
cabinet on Tuesday will impose strict environmental and health
requirements.
"The commissioner will draw up a plan within 60 days to
solve the environmental issue," said Industry Minister Flavio
Zanonato at a news conference.
Environment Minister Andrea Orlando said the government had
had to take "exceptional measures because these are exceptional
circumstances,".
He stressed that the government was "not expropriating" the
company from its owners and said the special administration
represented "a big jump forwards" compared with previous steps
to avert ILVA's collapse.
The future of the plant in the southern city of Taranto has
been in question since July last year when magistrates moved to
close down part of its operations after a damning series of
environmental reports highlighted cancer-causing emissions from
its giant smokestacks.
Bondi will have to oversee the completion of a cleanup
ordered by environmental authorities and not fully carried out
by previous management but he will also be responsible for
keeping the plant's normal operations running.
Zanonato told parliament that production would continue at
the plant, which is considered an important part of Italy's
industrial system and a vital employer in the economically
depressed south.
At stake are the jobs of about 12,000 ILVA employees and at
least another 8,000 contractors and other workers at the plant
in a region already hit hard by Italy's longest post-war
recession where youth joblessness runs near 50 percent.
ILVA accounts for 40 percent of the country's overall steel
output, specialising in flat steel products used to supply
carmakers, electrical appliance manufacturers and shipmakers.
"DANGEROUS PRECEDENT"
The government's plan to take over the plant through an
extraordinary decree is reminiscent of a move by former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi to rescue Parmalat under Bondi's
supervision, after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2003.
Steel industry association Federacciai said the decree
undermined property rights and created a "dangerous precedent"
for any medium or large-sized factory.
"From today, any of these factories risks being placed under
special administration not through the ruling of a judge but
just by being accused of breaching environmental norms by
magistrates," it said in a statement.
However Zanonato said control of the plant would be restored
to its owners after the completion of Bondi's mission within a
maximum of three years.
"At the end of this phase of extraordinary administration,
the normal management bodies can again be formed and the owners
restored full control of the company," he told parliament.
ILVA, controlled by the Riva family, has been at the centre
of a long-running court battle, and parts were put under court
administration last year.
The situation came to a head two weeks ago when 8.1 billion
euros ($10.6 billion) in assets were seized from the Riva
family, triggering the resignation of the entire board.
A judged ordered assets to be seized from the Riva holding
company on suspicion of criminal association to commit
environmental offences linked to steel production at ILVA. The
Riva family said it will challenge the asset seizure.
According to prosecution documents, decades of emissions of
dioxins, benzoapyrene and other cancer-causing chemicals caused
an "environmental disaster", damaging the health of Taranto
residents and affecting farming and fishing for miles around.
($1 = 0.7675 euros)
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by James Mackenzie and
Steve Scherer; Editing by Erica Billingham, Ron Askew)