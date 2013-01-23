(In Jan. 22 story, corrects father's name in eighth paragraph
ROME, Jan 22 Judges rejected a bid by steelmaker
ILVA to reclaim 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) worth of products
seized as part of an environmental damage investigation at its
sprawling plant in southern Italy, sources said on Tuesday.
The products were confiscated last year in a move which ILVA
said threatened the future of Italy's biggest steel plant as
well as a chain of others.
ILVA has embarked on a two-year clean-up operation at the
site in Taranto after prosecutors charged that toxic emissions
had caused abnormally high levels of cancer and respiratory
illness in the region.
ILVA, owned by the private Riva Group, wanted to use money
from the sale of confiscated steel to help fund the clean-up.
Europe's biggest steel plant, which has been under special
administration since last July, has a workforce of around 20,000
and is one of the biggest employers in a region with high
joblessness and little industry.
Separately, Fabio Riva, vice chairman of Riva Group, who has
had a European arrest warrant placed against him, presented
himself to authorities in London and was placed on bail.
An emailed statement from a spokesman said that he had asked
to be allowed to remain in London and had asked that an
extradition request from Italian authorities not be granted. A
decision is expected in the next few weeks.
The Taranto court last year ordered Riva, son of group
chairman Emilio Riva, to be put under house arrest on criminal
conspiracy charges related to the case. Riva disappeared in
November.
The judges in Taranto also referred to the Constitutional
Court a law which would allow the seized materials to be
returned to the company even if judges rule against it.
The so-called "Save ILVA law", aimed at allowing the plant
to keep operating during the clean-up, was passed last year but
has been challenged as potentially unconstitutional by
prosecutors.
The Constitutional Court is due to hear the case on Feb. 13.
The Italian cabinet will meet on Tuesday afternoon to
discuss a possible new decree to allow the confiscated steel to
be freed up and sold.
