ROME Jan 23 Troubled Italian steel group ILVA
may have to place as many as 8,000 workers on a special
temporary redundancy scheme if steel seized as part of an
environmental damage case is not released soon, union sources
said on Wednesday.
The union sources said Bruno Ferrante, head of the ILVA
plant in the southern Italian city of Taranto, had told them
that 7,000 to 8,000 workers could be put into a special "cassa
integrazione", or a wages guarantee fund, if the steel is not
released.
The wages guarantee fund allows companies to send workers
home on reduced pay during periods of crisis while their wages
and social insurance contributions are paid by the INPS, Italy's
national welfare agency.
ILVA has been fighting for its existence since judges
ordered it to stop operations last year following evidence that
emissions of dioxin and other cancer-causing chemicals had
caused abnormal levels of tumours in the Taranto region.
The huge ILVA site employs some 12,000 workers directly,
while another 8,000 jobs depend indirectly on the site, the
biggest steel plant in Europe and one of the biggest industrial
employers in the poor and underdeveloped south of Italy.
Judges last year ordered 1 billion euros worth of steel and
steel products to be seized as part of the investigation, which
includes accusations that the company's management paid bribes
to cover up evidence of environmental harm caused by the plant.
They are currently engaged in a battle with the government,
which has tried to have the steel released, and the case has
been referred to the Constitutional court for a ruling expected
next month.
