ROME Nov 6 Italy's ILVA steel group, fighting fears its emissions have led to cancer that have forced it to close part of its production site, plans to stand down up to 2,000 workers under a special employment protection scheme, a company source said on Tuesday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the workers would be put into a so-called "cassa integrazione" or wages guarantee fund for 13 weeks from Nov. 19.

"The numbers could vary a bit, we'll give the details in the next few days," he said.

The wages guarantee fund allows companies to send workers home on reduced pay during periods of crisis while their wages and social insurance contributions are paid by the INPS, Italy's national welfare agency.

ILVA, Italy's biggest steel producer, has been fighting for its future since judges ordered it to stop operations following evidence that emissions of dioxin and other cancer-causing chemicals had caused abnormal levels of tumours in the region.

ILVA, owned by the privately owned Riva group, has begun a partial shutdown of its vast production site following a court order and it must implement a series of clean up measures to obtain government authorisation to keep running.

Europe's largest steel plant employs some 12,000 workers directly and another 8,000 jobs depend indirectly on the site, located in an area of high unemployment in southern Italy. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Editing by Jon Hemming)