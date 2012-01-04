MILAN Jan 4 The biggest risk for Italy
would be to have to ask the International Monetary Fund for
assistance, former Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti said in an
interview published in Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera on
Wednesday.
Under former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Tremonti was
long credited with insulating the euro zone's third-largest
economy from the debt crisis in peripherial countries, before a
spike in borrowing costs forced his government to resign in
November.
"I believe that the most serious risk for Italy is not to
have to pass a new austerity package, but to have to request
assistance from the International Monetary Fund. Like financial
circles and European circles are suggesting. Like the 'silence'
of rating agencies implies," Tremonti said.
Italy requested IMF monitoring in November to calm market
concerns over its reform measures and an IMF mission to assess
the country's economy is likely to take place in early 2012, the
IMF said last month.
"I have no idea how much capital could be lent to Italy by
the Fund or could be vehiculated through the Fund: some say
around 300-400 billion," he added.
Italian officials have repeatedly denied the country would
need a bailout like the ones Greece, Ireland and Portugal were
forced to accept after their borrowing costs were pushed to
unsustainable levels.
