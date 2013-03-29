ROME, March 29 Italy's coastguard said on Friday
it had intercepted eight flimsy and rickety boats carrying more
than 470 migrants, mostly from Africa, who were attempting to
reach Italian shores over the past two days.
Italy bears the brunt of clandestine seaborne migration to
southern Europe. Most migrants risk the voyage across the
Mediterranean Sea in small and overcrowded fishing boats.
Thousands have died as a result of shipwreck, harsh
conditions at sea or a lack of food and water in recent years,
activists say.
"With the arrival of the spring and the subsequent
improvement in the weather conditions, migrant attempts to reach
the Italian coast have picked up massively," the coastguard said
in a statement.
A 15-metre long rubber boat carrying 98 people from
sub-Saharan Africa was intercepted 96 miles off the coast of the
tiny Sicilian island of Lampedusa on Thursday, a coastguard
official said.
Rescue workers then received an emergency call from another
boat carrying 131 people from sub-Saharan Africa, Pakistan and
Bangladesh close to Lampedusa, which they brought to shore.
Overnight the coastguard rescued 31 people from Morocco and
sub-Saharan Africa on a boat off the southern coast of Sicily,
which was also heading to Lampedusa.
The official said 214 other migrants, mainly from Africa, on
five boats had also been detained in the past 48 hours.
All the migrants are being held in reception centres in
Sicily and Lampedusa, the official said.
Maltese authorities intercepted 90 migrants in Maltese
waters late on Thursday.
An estimated 1,500 migrants lost their lives in the
Mediterranean in 2011 during the Arab Spring uprisings in North
Africa, according to Human Rights Watch. It estimates the death
toll in 2012 at more than 300.
