(Adds more boats)
ROME, March 29 Italian coastguards said on
Friday they had intercepted almost 700 mostly African migrants
trying to get to the country on board 10 flimsy and rickety
boats.
One vessel crammed with 150 people sent out a distress call
about 80 miles off the tiny Sicilian island of Lampedusa on
Friday afternoon, the service said.
Emergency services were sent to rescue them and another 70
people in a rubber craft nearby. All the other boats were
stopped over the last two days.
Italy's coast is a common destination for migrants from
north and sub-Saharan Africa.
Thousands have died during the risky voyage across the
Mediterranean as a result of shipwreck, harsh conditions and a
lack of food and water, say activists.
"With the arrival of the spring and the subsequent
improvement in the weather conditions, migrant attempts to reach
the Italian coast have picked up massively," the coastguard said
in a statement.
A 15-metre long rubber boat carrying 98 people from
sub-Saharan Africa was intercepted 96 miles off the coast of the
tiny Sicilian island of Lampedusa on Thursday, a coastguard
official said.
Rescue workers then received an emergency call from another
boat carrying 131 people from sub-Saharan Africa, Pakistan and
Bangladesh close to Lampedusa, which they brought to shore.
Overnight the coastguard rescued 31 people from Morocco and
sub-Saharan Africa on a boat off the southern coast of Sicily,
which was also heading to Lampedusa.
The official said 214 other migrants, mainly from Africa, on
five boats had also been detained in the past 48 hours.
All the migrants are being held in reception centres in
Sicily and Lampedusa, the official said.
An estimated 1,500 migrants lost their lives in the
Mediterranean in 2011, many of them trying to escape the Arab
Spring uprisings in North Africa, according to Human Rights
Watch. It estimated the death toll in 2012 at more than 300.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Pravin Char)