ROME Feb 1 Italy's plastic surgeons
association on Wednesday sued the French company that made
substandard breast implants and the German certification company
that checked its products for fraud and said its members would
consider themselves injured parties.
The association said its lawyers had filed the suit in a
Rome court against the now defunct company Poly Implant Prothese
(PIP) and Germany's TUV Rheinland .
"Surgeons who used the incriminating implants were as much
the objects of fraud as were the patients," the association's
vice president, Mario Pelle Ceravolo, said.
He said the surgeons had been "tricked" by a product that
had the European Union's mark of approval and had all the
physical characteristics of a bonafide product.
"Doctors who used the PIP implant cannot be blamed ..." he
said.
French inspectors ordered them off the market in March 2010,
due to concerns over their quality.
But only last month did officials in Paris recommend their
surgical removal, drawing attention to the problem for patients
worldwide who had been fitted with products from the company,
which was at one time the third biggest global supplier.
PIP enjoyed years of success with international sales but
the company was hiding from certification agencies the fact they
were using cheap, industrial silicone, not approved for medical
use.
In December, the French government advised women with PIP
implants to have them removed, and said it would pay for the
operations in France, sparking alarm around the world.
Officials in several other countries, including Britain and
Brazil, have asked women to visit their doctors for checks.
TUV Rheinland, the German certification body that checked
PIP's products until March 2010, has said its remit was to look
into the manufacturing process but not the content of the
silicone used in the implants.
Some 4,300 women in Italy may have been fitted, with the
sub-standard implants, a spokeswoman for the association, which
represents more than 100 doctors, said.
The health ministry has asked doctors, hospitals and clinics
to provide the names of woman who have received the implants.
About 300,000 PIP implants were sold worldwide before the
French company went out of business last year.
