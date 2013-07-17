BRIEF-Zhejiang Ming Jewelry names Yu Kefei as CFO
April 3 Zhejiang Ming Jewelry Co Ltd : * Says it names Yu Kefei as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/J3b4Lo Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ROME, July 17 Imports of maize into Italy rose in the first four months of 2013 to 1.249 million tonnes from 794,194 tonnes in the same period last year, Italian cereals body Anacer said on Wednesday.
The value of maize imports into Italy rose to 338 million euros ($444.05 million) from 189.5 million euros in the first four months of last year.
Soft wheat imports fell to 1.054 million tonnes in the period from 1.54 million tonnes last year. Durum wheat imports rose to 419,779 tonnes from 379,463 tonnes in the same period of 2012. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)
April 3 Zhejiang Ming Jewelry Co Ltd : * Says it names Yu Kefei as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/J3b4Lo Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HONG KONG, April 3 China Huishan Dairy Holding Co Ltd said late on Friday that four independent directors had quit and an executive remained missing, warning shareholders it would need more time to check its financial position before updating the market.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment