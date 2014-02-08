ROME Feb 8 Rome harshly criticised an Indian
decision to try two Italian marines accused of killing two
fisherman under an anti-piracy and anti-terrorism act, in a case
that has strained relations between the two countries.
Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone, part of a
military security team protecting a cargo ship off the coast of
the southern state of Kerala, say they thought the fishermen
were pirates and fired shots to warn them off in February 2012.
The case has become a sensitive political issue in both
countries. In India, supporters of harsh penalties for the
marines have marched on the streets, while in Rome the lights
illuminating the Colosseum were turned off last year in a
protest demanding the two be allowed to return home.
On Friday, India's attorney general said the Italians would
be tried under an anti-piracy and anti-terrorism act that
provides for capital punishment, but that death sentences would
be excluded as a possible sentence.
Italy's justice minister responded by saying the Rome
government would fight the use of the law in all ways possible.
"Certain indications that come from New Delhi about the
legal proceedings against our marines leave me dumbfounded and
outraged," Justice Minister Emma Bonino said in a statement,
adding that a decision to use the treaty would be fought in
court "in the strongest manner".
"Our commitment to bring home Massimiliano Lattore and
Salvatore Girone is stronger than ever."
Charges have yet to be filed against the two, partly due to
confusion as to what law the men should be prosecuted under.
They are on bail but cannot leave India.
