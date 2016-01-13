NEW DELHI Jan 13 India's Supreme Court on
Wednesday allowed one of two Italian marines facing murder
charges over the deaths of two Indian fishermen to stay in his
home country until April 30 following heart surgery.
The decision defuses a possible judicial standoff after an
Italian senator said the day before that Massimiliano Latorre
would not return to face trial as he had been due to by this
Friday, having earlier been allowed home for medical treatment.
"We allow him to stay in Italy until April 30 on health
grounds," a three-judge bench of India's highest court, headed
by Justice Anil R. Dave, said in its order.
The Supreme Court set a hearing on April 13 to take up the
case of the marines, who stand accused of killing two Indian
fishermen off the Kerala coast almost four years ago in an
anti-piracy operation that went tragically wrong.
The second sailor on trial, Salvatore Girone, remains at the
Italian embassy in New Delhi.
Italy and India have been at loggerheads over who has
jurisdiction over the case, and Italy has sought international
arbitration.
The fallout from India's arrest of the marines has damaged
wider relations between Italy and India, contributing to the
collapse of a European Union-India summit last year.
In another case this week, a court in Tamil Nadu sentenced
35 crew members of a private American ship - 25 of them
foreigners - to five years in jail for illegal possession of
arms in Indian waters.
