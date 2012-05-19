* Court refuses bail on grounds sailors could flee
* Italian foreign ministry summons Indian ambassador
* Two sailors were protecting vessel from pirate attacks
By D. Jose
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, May 19 An Indian
court denied bail on Saturday to two Italian sailors charged
with the murder at sea of two Indian fishermen they mistook for
pirates, hours after Rome recalled its ambassador fro m Ne w Delhi
in an increasingly surly diplomatic row.
The court rejected the bail pleas on grounds the two men
might try to escape, said a public prosecutor in the southern
state of Kerala, where the men are detained.
"The judge accepted the prosecution's apprehension that the
accused may escape from the country and tamper with the
evidence," D. Mohanraj, a prosecutor handling the case, told
Reuters. A lawyer for the defence said they would appeal.
In a further escalation of the spat, India's ambassador in
Italy was summoned to the foreign ministry which "firmly
signalled the unacceptable judicial developments related to the
Italian sailors," the minstry said in a statement.
India says the case of marines Massimiliano Latorre and
Salvatore Girone is a matter for the courts and cannot be
influenced by political or diplomatic pressure. Italy wants the
men tried at home and says the government should intervene.
Italy called back its ambassador for consultations shortly
after murder charges were formalised on Friday to express
"profound displeasure" with the Indian government's handling of
the case.
"We are sending a strong signal to avoid damaging our
relationship," said Italy's deputy foreign minister, Staffan de
Mistura, on his third mission to India to push for the sailors
to be released into Italian custody.
The ambassador was recalled after three telephone calls by
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti to his Indian counterpart
Manmohan Singh, a visit by Italy's defence minister and his own
missions to India, de Mistura told Reuters from Kerala.
An official at India's foreign ministry, who asked not to be
identified, said it was unusual that a person of de Mistura's
rank would spend so much time on a case of this nature.
"It does not bother us, but he needs to understand that it
is not a U.N. job in Iraq or Afghanistan, where hands-on
diplomacy might help," the official said.
"It doesn't work here like that, he needs to understand we
are slow, things move through a glacial process, but that's how
it is, diplomatic pressure won't work."
PIRATE ATTACKS
The two sailors were stationed on a merchant ship passing
the southern Indian coast and were tasked with protecting it
from pirate attacks. They fired warning shots at the fishing
boat on Feb. 15, believing it to be a pirate vessel, they said.
Investigators say the fishing boat was unarmed and the shots
killed the two fishermen, who were part of a larger crew.
Italy says the incident occurred in international waters and
that jurisdiction over the marines should lie with Rome. In
April, it paid $190,000 to each of the victims families as
compensation. In return, the families dropped their cases
against the marines, but the state's case continues.
Latorre and Girone are expected to be moved from prison to a
juvenile detention facility in the next few days. The next
hearing in the case is due on May 25, Kerala's deputy public
prosecutor said on Friday.
Attacks on ships have increased in the eastern side of the
Arabian Sea, as better security around the Horn of Africa has
pushed Somali pirates to make raids as far over as the Maldives.
The waters close to India are generally considered safer.
The marines were charged with murder soon after the incident
in February. Under Indian law, initial charges are formalised by
police after investigation and before a trial can begin.
One of the murder charges carries a maximum penalty of life
imprisonment, but another can be punished by death, though the
central government would have to approve that. India has not
used the death penalty for several years.
