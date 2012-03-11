MILAN, March 11 Italy is not considering new incentives for the car sector, Industry Minister Corrado Passera told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Sunday.

"There's nothing regarding this on the table, and nor is Fiat asking for them," Passera said.

The head of automaker Fiat Sergio Marchionne said last Tuesday he is opposed to any sort of car incentives to help boost Italy's slumping domestic market.

In recent weeks, Italian papers have reported Prime Minister Mario Monti's government could offer cash incentives to Italians who trade in their old car for a new one.

Passera said Italian oil and gas group Eni will exit completely from gas transport grid operator Snam.

"With the Treasury we are looking at how to do this in a way that is best for all shareholders," he said.

State-controlled Eni owns more than 50 percent of Snam. A recent government decree called for the ownership unbundling of the two companies.

Passera said state-controlled investment group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which is a shareholder of Eni, was the most likely candidate to be involved in the operation.

The CDP could also play a role in the development of Italy's broadband telecommunications backbone network, he said.

Passera added incentives for companies involved in research and innovation will be approved in the next few weeks.

After the introduction of austerity measures, the Monti government is looking at ways to boost growth and create jobs. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Hulmes)