ROME Oct 7 Italy and a U.S.-based investment company have agreed on a plan to produce a new low-cost car in the country's poor south, Rome's economic development ministry said on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based LCV Capital Management plans to re-purpose two disused factories and create about 1,000 jobs, the ministry said in a statement.

New production and jobs would be warmly welcomed at the sites in the Calabria and Puglia regions which, along with the rest of Italy's southern "Mezzogiorno" have suffered seven straight years of recession and stubbornly high unemployment.

The plan, which was ratified on Wednesday after a preliminary agreement in July, foresees total investment of more than 200 million euros ($224.8 million), 84 million euros of which will be used to refurbish the factories.

The central government has pledged more than 50 million euros and the two regional administrations will invest a combined sum of around 16 million euros in the project.

LCV, which usually invests in U.S.-listed companies in various sectors, plans to re-employ hundreds of people who had been on temporary jobless schemes, the ministry said.

Presenting the project in Rome earlier this year, LCV said a weaker euro against the dollar made producing in Europe attractive, and the company chose Italy because of its disused production facilities and labour force skilled in the sector.

The new car will have a "reduced impact on the environment", the government said. LCV said in its presentation it would be about 30 percent lighter than other vehicles in its class and built of steel and polypropylene.

