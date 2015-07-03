ROME, July 3 The Italian government on Friday
moved to keep open two major industrial plants which courts had
ordered to be closed because of safety and environmental
concerns.
Matteo Renzi's cabinet approved an emergency decree to
maintain output at Ilva, Europe's largest steel factory by
output capacity, after prosecutors ordered the shutdown of a
furnace following a worker's death.
The worker died last month from severe burns after being hit
by a jet of molten steel while working at the plant in the
southern city of Taranto. Ilva is one of the main employers in
an area plagued by joblessness.
The furnace was one of only two in operation out of a total
five at the plant, which has been at the centre of environmental
concerns for more than two years and is losing tens of million
euros every month.
Ilva was put under special administration in 2013 after
magistrates seized 8.1 billion euros ($9 billion) from its
owners amid allegations that toxic emissions were causing
abnormally high rates of cancer.
The government took full control of the plant in January to
save 16,000 jobs, and aims to sell it within two or three years.
The same decree prevented disruptions at a north-eastern
Monfalcone plant of shipbuilder Fincantieri, where
prosecutors had closed down an area used to store industrial
waste.
Prosecutors from the city of Gorizia said the area infringed
environmental standards and its closure would not hinder output,
but Fincantieri said it was a vital part of the production
process.
The Monfalcone plant employs more than 1,500 workers, while
its suppliers in the area employ another 3,000.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)