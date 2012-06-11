MILAN, June 11 Measures adopted by Italy so far
have put the euro zone's third-largest economy on a sound
footing to face the current financial turmoil, the country's
industry minister said on Monday, dismissing the idea Rome may
need external help at some point.
"Italy has done what was necessary to save itself in past
months," Industry Minister Corrado Passera said when asked if
Spain's aid deal meant that a bailout for Italy was a more
remote or whether it was a closer possibility.
Austerity measures adopted so far position Italy "among
countries better placed to deal with the financial turmoil
Europe finds itself in," he added.
Passera said the aid deal for Spanish banks agreed at the
weekend showed Europe's ability to do what necessary.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina)