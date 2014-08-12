(Adds detail, background, consumer association comment) ROME, Aug 12 Italy flirted with deflation in July, data showed on Tuesday, with consumer prices flat from a year earlier and falling in several large cities, including Rome. The zero inflation rate was down from a marginal 0.2 percent rate in June and was the lowest since July 2009, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported, confirming a preliminary estimate. The euro zone's third-largest economy is facing the danger the region as a whole is confronting. Italy fell back into recession in the second quarter, and analysts warn that falling prices could cause consumers to delay purchases and lead to even weaker domestic demand. "There is a full-blown deflation alarm and the Italian economy is now risking a cardiac arrest," said consumers' association Codacons in a statement. The harmonised index of consumer prices - or HICP - has been falling steadily since a level of 3.6 percent in mid-2012. On a month-on-month basis, prices were down 2.1 percent in July because of summer discount sales for clothes and shoes. ISTAT also confirmed its preliminary data issued on July 31 for the main domestic price index (NIC), which showed a decline of 0.1 percent on the month in July and a gain of 0.1 percent on an annual basis. The much steeper month-on-month drop for the HICP is because the NIC does not include items affected by discount sales. The regional breakdown, which is only released with the definitive data, showed deflation has already taken effect in Rome, where prices were down an annual 0.2 percent. They also fell in five regional capitals, among them Turin, down 0.4 percent, and Florence, down 0.3 percent. Prices in communications were down 9 percent nationwide from a year earlier, clothing and footwear were down 1.2 percent and food and drink was 0.9 percent cheaper. So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and fresh food prices, stood at 0.6 percent in July, based on the NIC index, slowing from 0.7 percent in June, ISTAT said. (Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Larry King)