ROME, Aug 12 Italian EU harmonised consumer prices (HICP) fell 2.1 percent month-on-month in July, with the year-on-year inflation rate flat after a 0.2 percent increase in June, national statistics office ISTAT said on Tuesday, confirming a preliminary estimate. The flat HICP annual rate is the lowest since July 2009, underscoring the risk of deflation in the euro zone's third-biggest economy, which fell back into recession in the second quarter. ISTAT also confirmed the preliminary data issued on July 31 for the main domestic price index (NIC), falling 0.1 percent on the month in July and gaining 0.1 percent on an annual basis. The much steeper month-on-month drop for the HICP is due to summer discount sales for clothes and footwear. The NIC does not include items affected by temporary discount sales. ISTAT gave the following details: The EU-harmonised index (HICP): JULY JUNE MAY Monthly change -2.1 0.1 -0.1 Yr/yr inflation 0.0 0.2 0.4 Index (base 2005=100) 117.9 120.4 120.3 The NIC index: Monthly change -0.1 0.1 -0.1 Yr-on-yr inflation 0.1 0.3 0.5 Index (base 2010=100) 107.5 107.6 107.5 ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the HICP: Sector m/m yr/yr Food -0.9 -0.9 Alcoholic drinks, tobacco 0.0 0.1 Clothing -20.5 -1.2 Housing, electricity, fuel -1.3 -0.9 Domestic goods -0.5 0.7 Health spending 0.1 1.5 Transport 1.2 1.5 Communications -0.1 -9.0 Recreation 0.4 0.5 Education 0.0 1.3 Hotels, restaurants 0.0 0.9 Other goods, services -0.8 -0.1 (Reporting By Gavin Jones)