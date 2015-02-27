ROME Feb 27 Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) unexpectedly rose 0.3 percent on the month in February, with the year-on-year rate turning slightly positive after two months of deflation, preliminary data showed on Friday.

The HICP index gained 0.1 percent versus February of last year after falling 0.5 percent annually in January. Analysts had forecast a 0.2 percent decline on the month and a 0.3 percent fall on the year, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Official statistics agency ISTAT also reported that the main domestic price index (NIC) gained a preliminary 0.3 percent on the month, but fell 0.2 percent annually. Analysts had forecast the NIC would be flat on the month and fall 0.5 percent on the year.

Fresh food and cigarette price rises drove up the index in February, ISTAT said.

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at a positive 0.6 percent year-on-year on the NIC index in February, up from 0.3 percent in January. No core inflation data is available for the HICP. ISTAT gave the following preliminary breakdowns: The EU-harmonised index (HICP):

FEB JAN DEC Monthly change 0.3 -2.5 0.0 Yr/yr inflation 0.1 -0.5 -0.1 Index (base 2005=100) 117.3 117.0 120.0 The NIC index:

Monthly CPI change 0.3 -0.4 0.0 Yr-on-yr inflation -0.2 -0.6 0.0 Index (base 2010=100) 107.1 106.8 107.2 ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the HICP in February:

Sector m/m yr/yr

Food 0.5 0.9

Alcoholic drinks, tobacco 2.7 2.7

Clothing -2.5 -0.1

Housing, electricity, fuel 0.1 -1.4

Domestic goods 0.0 0.4

Health spending 0.1 1.1

Transport 0.7 -3.0

Communications 0.0 -1.1

Recreation 0.7 -0.2

Education 0.0 1.9

Hotels, restaurants 0.1 1.0

Other goods, services 0.0 -0.1 (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Isla Binnie)