ROME Feb 27 Italian EU-harmonised consumer
prices (HICP) unexpectedly rose 0.3 percent on the month in
February, with the year-on-year rate turning slightly positive
after two months of deflation, preliminary data showed on
Friday.
The HICP index gained 0.1 percent versus February of last
year after falling 0.5 percent annually in January. Analysts had
forecast a 0.2 percent decline on the month and a 0.3 percent
fall on the year, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.
Official statistics agency ISTAT also reported that the
main domestic price index (NIC) gained a preliminary 0.3 percent
on the month, but fell 0.2 percent annually. Analysts had
forecast the NIC would be flat on the month and fall 0.5 percent
on the year.
Fresh food and cigarette price rises drove up the index in
February, ISTAT said.
Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at
a positive 0.6 percent year-on-year on the NIC index in
February, up from 0.3 percent in January. No core inflation data
is available for the HICP.
ISTAT gave the following preliminary breakdowns:
The EU-harmonised index (HICP):
FEB JAN DEC
Monthly change 0.3 -2.5 0.0
Yr/yr inflation 0.1 -0.5 -0.1
Index (base 2005=100) 117.3 117.0 120.0
The NIC index:
Monthly CPI change 0.3 -0.4 0.0
Yr-on-yr inflation -0.2 -0.6 0.0
Index (base 2010=100) 107.1 106.8 107.2
ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the HICP
in February:
Sector m/m yr/yr
Food 0.5 0.9
Alcoholic drinks, tobacco 2.7 2.7
Clothing -2.5 -0.1
Housing, electricity, fuel 0.1 -1.4
Domestic goods 0.0 0.4
Health spending 0.1 1.1
Transport 0.7 -3.0
Communications 0.0 -1.1
Recreation 0.7 -0.2
Education 0.0 1.9
Hotels, restaurants 0.1 1.0
Other goods, services 0.0 -0.1
