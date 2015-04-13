* Collapse highlights degraded state of country's roads
* Hours added to journey between island's main cities
* Underscores lack coordination between agencies
ROME, April 13 The head of Italy's highway
management agency ANAS resigned on Monday after growing pressure
over the degraded state of the country's road system which was
underlined by a collapse on one of the main motorways in Sicily.
Pietro Cucci told Transport Minister Graziano Delrio he
would step down as ANAS president in mid-May following the
approval of the 2014 accounts, the agency said in a statement.
ANAS came under heavy criticism after a column supporting
the main highway connecting Palermo in northwestern Sicily and
Catania in the east gave way at the weekend following a
landslide, cutting one of the island's main transport arteries.
A combination of squeezed public spending after years of
recession, mismanagement and chronic corruption around public
works contracts, have starved infrastructure of investment.
Without the A19 highway, which cuts through the hilly centre
of Sicily, travellers between its two biggest cities must either
follow the coast or take smaller local roads, adding hours to
the journey or rely on a train service that takes up to 6 hours.
The affected stretch of motorway is expected to be
demolished and rebuilt - likely to take months or even years.
The closure of the motorway, just months before the
beginning of the summer tourist season, highlighted the dire
state of much of the highway network in southern Italy and the
lack of coordination between authorities meant to maintain it.
"The truth is that the landslide that destroyed the section
of the Palermo-Catania highway could have been made safe," said
Erasmo D'Angelis, head of a unit set up by Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi to monitor infrastructure.
"ANAS and the regional government should have intervened 10
years ago and no one did."
In a statement on Sunday, ANAS said it was not responsible
for the area in which the landslide occurred and had not been
notified of any risk. The governor of the region of Sicily,
Rosario Crocetta, also rejected any blame.
"The highway isn't managed by the region of Sicily, it's
managed by the central government, so it should be ANAS and the
central government that intervenes," he told SkyTG24 television.
