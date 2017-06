ROME, April 26 Italy's anitrust agency said on Thursday it had opened an investigation into the planned merger of insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI and suspended the operation until the end of the probe.

The anitrust said the merger "risks creating or reinforcing dominant positions in verious branches of the insurance sector."

It said the probe, which will last up to 75 days, will look at the links between investment bank Mediobanca and insurer Generali. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)