MILAN, April 24 Italy's market watchdog Consob
is investigating a fake statement issued on Friday in the name
of Intesa Sanpaolo announcing the resignation of the
bank's chief executive, a Consob spokesman said.
The spokesman said Consob was investigating whether the
incident could represent market abuse in the form of manipulated
information.
Intesa Sanpaolo said in a press release the
statement was "totally false and groundless" and said it was
considering legal action.
"Intesa Sanpaolo has instructed the managers responsible for
the Group's IT security to collect all the elements useful to
identify the persons who have conceived and carried out this
serious act," it said.
Intesa's shares fell as much as 1.8 percent during Friday's
trading session, which traders said was in response to the fake
statement. They closed 1 percent higher.
