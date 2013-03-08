By Lisa Jucca and Francesca Landini
| CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 8
CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 8 Former comic Beppe
Grillo's triumph in Italy's election could herald
growth-boosting policies that investors would broadly welcome
although his call for a vote on leaving the euro could unnerve
markets.
Grillo's populist 5-Star Movement emerged as the largest
party in a general election last month after voters turned
against the austerity measures introduced by outgoing prime
minister Mario Monti's government of technocrats.
With no party securing a parliamentary majority, Grillo -
known for his vitriolic attacks on Italy's political and
financial establishment - is left as political kingmaker. He has
so far refused to join forces with other parties, but sparked
controversy by suggesting Italy holds a referendum on its
membership of the euro.
"I don't know what 5-Star Movement suggests. Does anybody
really know?," Goldman Sachs Asset Management chairman Jim
O'Neill told a European House conference in Cernobbio on Friday.
"But it is interesting that some Italian people want
something different. If I were in Berlin or Frankfurt I would
pay attention to it.
"The euro zone cannot survive on constant austerity for so
many different countries because all it does is lead to more
unemployment, but not reduce debt," O'Neill added.
After a brief negative reaction to the indecisive election
result, financial markets have stabilised as they await a new
government for the euro zone's third-largest economy, or - if
one cannot be formed - a fresh vote to break the stalemate.
While praising Monti for his efforts to reform the pension
system and improving Italy's finances, investors say not enough
was done to cut spending and improve the business environment.
"Italy has done all it could in terms of rising taxes," said
Jim Fowles, Citi's CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
"The important thing for the next government is not to lose
ground on what it has achieved and to start tackling other kinds
of reforms ... that can improve labour productivity, reducing
red tape and making it easier to start a new business.
"The good news is that these reforms are not austerity."
Tax hikes and spending cuts undertaken by Monti brought
Italy's primary surplus - the budget surplus before debt
servicing costs - to 2.5 percent of output in 2012, the highest
in the euro zone, but debt reached 127 percent of GDP.
Unless it can revive its stagnant economy, Italy is unlikely
ever to significantly reduce its 2 trillion euro debt pile.
THREAT AHEAD
The European Central Bank's pledge to stand by the euro has
so far prevented the political deadlock pushing Italy's
borrowing costs sharply higher, but investors and credit rating
firms could lose patience if a resolution does not come soon.
Some already have begun to question the value of the ECB's
backstop, given that it would require a government committed to
the economic reforms and debt-cutting austerity measures
decisively rejected by Italians at the polls.
Fitch Ratings on Friday cut Italy's sovereign credit rating
to BBB-plus from A-minus, citing likely delays to reforms
without a stable government, and assigning a negative outlook.
"Grillo spoke in favour of a referendum on Italy's euro
membership and restructuring of the debt ... if there are
expectations he could win a majority in a new election, the
spread could go very high," said economist Nouriel Roubini.
The challenge for the centre-left PD party, which holds a
majority in the lower house but not the Senate, is to win
support to form a new government and consolidate the progress
made under Monti.
"I don't know of a single country where voters want
austerity," said Evgeny Gavrilenkov, chief economist at Sberbank
CIB in Russia. "That is why it is very important to have the
political will and do the reforms as fast as possible. You
cannot be in an austerity mode for years."